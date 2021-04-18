Clicks18
Communio: Ego sum pastor bonus. gp#163 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ …More
Communio: Ego sum pastor bonus.
gp#163 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description.
Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum (1974), p. 224 (Tempus Paschale, Hebdomada 4)
The red neumes are from Einsiedeln, Stiftsbibliothek, Codex 121(1151), p. 228 – Graduale – Notkeri Sequentiae (unifr.ch/en/list/one/sbe/0121)
Look for the recordings of the Graduale Project on cdbaby.com or check on your favorite music store.
Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum (1974), p. 224 (Tempus Paschale, Hebdomada 4)
The red neumes are from Einsiedeln, Stiftsbibliothek, Codex 121(1151), p. 228 – Graduale – Notkeri Sequentiae (unifr.ch/en/list/one/sbe/0121)
Look for the recordings of the Graduale Project on cdbaby.com or check on your favorite music store.
1 Cor 15:3 Christ died for our sins, according to the scriptures: 4 And that he was buried: and that he rose again according to the scriptures: 5 And that he was seen by Cephas, and after that by the eleven. 6 Then was he seen by more than five hundred brethren at once: