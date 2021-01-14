15 Stirring Quotes by Newly-Beatified Teen Bl. Carlo Acutis

Francis beatified 15-year-old Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 in Assisi, Italy. Here’s 15 quotes from this new blessed to inspire you in your daily living:1) “The Eucharist is the highway to heaven.”2) “Our soul is like a hot air balloon. If by chance there is a mortal sin, the soul falls to the ground. Confession is like the fire underneath the balloon enabling the soul to rise again. . . It is important to go to confession often.”3) “Continuously ask your guardian angel for help. Your guardian angel has to become your best friend.”4) “All people are born as originals but many die as photocopies.”5) “I am happy to die because I lived my life without wasting even a minute of it on anything unpleasing to God.”6) “The Virgin Mary is the only woman in my life.”7) “I offer all the suffering I will have to suffer for the Lord, for the Pope, and the Church.”8) “Do not be afraid because with the Incarnation of Jesus, death becomes life, and there’s no need to escape: in eternal life, something extraordinary awaits us.”9) “The more Eucharist we receive, the more we will become like Jesus, so that on this earth we will have a foretaste of heaven”.10) “When we face the sun we get a tan… but when we stand before Jesus in the Eucharist we become saints.”11) “By standing before the Eucharistic Christ, we become holy.”12) “Our goal must be infinite, not the finite. The infinite is our homeland. Heaven has been waiting for us forever.”13) “Sadness is looking at ourselves, happiness is looking towards God.”14) “The only thing we have to ask God for, in prayer, is the desire to be holy.”15) “What does it matter if you can win a thousand battles if you cannot win against your own corrupt passions? It doesn’t matter. The real battle is with ourselves.”