Good Books for Lent and Holy Week

Here are some suggestions on books to read during Lent and Holy Week. With link to free eBook versions of some of these works.

GET TO KNOW CHRIST 03/08/2021

1. Life of Christ , Fray Luis de Granada



Reflections on our Lord’s life, especially his Passion. Helpful for grasping the value of suffering and sacrifice done out of love, and for fostering generosity in one’s self-giving to God. Of benefit to all.



2. The Sacred Passion , Luis de la Palma



A simple and sober account of our Lord’s Passion, presented with sound doctrine and piety. Helps the reader to know and love Christ, and to grow in a spirit of mortification, contrition and atonement. Useful for all. (Online version available



3. The Sadness of Chris t, Thomas More



Commentary on the Gospel accounts of our Lord’s prayer in the Garden of Olives. Rich in doctrine and piety, helping one to contemplate Christ’s life and become his friend. The author brings the Gospel scenes alive, applying them in practical ways to ordinary life.



4. The Way of the Cross , Saint Josemaria Escriva



Published posthumously, it contains brief commentaries on the 14 stations, fruit of the founder of Opus Dei's personal prayer life. It seeks to help people to pray and, with God's grace, to grow in a spirit of reparation -- of love-sorrow -- and of gratitude to our Lord, who has rescued us at the cost of his Blood.