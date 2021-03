The Seer of Garabandal, Spain. The original interview on the Warning and the Miracle which are the first and third Secrets respectively of the apparitions given to the Seers of Medjugorje which The … More

The Seer of Garabandal, Spain. The original interview on the Warning and the Miracle which are the first and third Secrets respectively of the apparitions given to the Seers of Medjugorje which The Blessed Virgin Mary Mother of God revealed details about...