Nigerian seminarian suffering from leukaemia gets early ordination | SW NEWS | 234

#Nigeria #SWNews
In a rare gesture, the Holy Father has permitted the ordination of a seminarian suffering from Leukaemia ahead of the scheduled date. On April 1, the 31-year-old Deacon Livinius Nnamani of Nigeria was ordained a priest by the Auxiliary bishop of Rome Daniele Libanori at the Presidio Sanitario Medica Group Casilino Hospital in the Italian capital.
Catholic institutions in Haiti go on strike demanding action to release abducted religious and laity
In the Caribbean nation of Haiti, Catholic institutions went on strike on Thursday, April 15, demanding government intervention for the release of the abducted priests, nuns and laymen. On the same day, churches across the country rang their bells at noon seeking the release of five priests, two nuns and three laypeople who were kidnapped by members of a notorious gang near the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Church in West Africa’s Benin commemorates 160th anniversary of missionary arrival
Catholics in the West African nation of Benin are commemorating the 160th anniversary of the arrival of missionaries in the former French colony. In this tiny nation of 8.8 million people, Catholics comprise 27 per cent of the population and the Church has a significant presence in the country, especially in the education sector, with 523 institutions, including five universities.
US government attempting to restore Title X funding for abortion clinics
In the US, the Joe Biden administration is attempting to alter a Trump-era policy that prevented Title X funding to establishments that perform and refer for abortions, such as Planned Parenthood. It is clear that a proposal from the government, which was published on April 15, would reinstate the regulations first set in 2000 during the tenure of President Bill Clinton.
Vatican hospital makes significant breakthrough in cancer research
A hospital in the Vatican has contributed to a major breakthrough in cancer research. The Bambino Gesu paediatric hospital, in collaboration with the University of Rome ‘Tor Vergata’ and other European and US research centres, has made significant inroads in what scientists call the cycle of cell division, which causes tumours.
US state of Missouri witnesses pro-life rally
Seeking an end to abortion, hundreds of pro-life activists took part in the Midwest March for Life rally in Missouri, USA. During the march which started from the State Capitol in Jefferson City on April 14, organisers said the group aims at helping women seeking an abortion to make a choice so that they can live without any sense of regret.
Syrian archbishop thanks Hungary for financial assistance to rehabilitate Christians
The Archbishop of Homs in war-torn Syria Mons Jean Abdo Arbach has expressed gratitude to Hungary for providing assistance to rehabilitate 200 Christian families in the aftermath of the devastating civil war, which has torn apart the country. Since 2011, the Viktor Orban government of Hungary has provided financial assistance to rebuild two Christian youth centres and 200 homes which were destroyed in the clashes between government troops and militants belonging to the Islamic State.
House Republicans attempt to defund UNFPA for being complicit in China’s rights violations
Republicans of the US House of Republicans on Tuesday introduced a new bill that blocks funds for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). “No Taxpayer Funding for the United Nations Population Fund Act,” introduced by Chip Roy aims to permanently defund UNFPA for complicity in forced abortions and sterilizations in China.
