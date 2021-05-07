Clicks2
Our Lady of Fatima's Plan to Defeat this Coronavirus: Part 2 - Pray The Rosary Daily. Please help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today! » fatima.org/donate/ Disclaimer: We at The …More
Our Lady of Fatima's Plan to Defeat this Coronavirus: Part 2 - Pray The Rosary Daily.
Please help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today! » fatima.org/donate/
Disclaimer: We at The Fatima Center apologize for the production quality of our video presentations over the past 6 weeks. We are using internet based transmission which has its limitations which changes daily in performance due to the very large use of the internet because so many people are now stuck at home and are using it more. You will find video quality can diminish and audio quality can go from really good to a echo type sound(even cut out) and most people are recording from their homes and personal computers which isn't the best way to produce these shows.
Please bear with us as we all get through these very difficult times. The important messages that you are receiving from these shows is so important during this crisis and we appreciate your patience. God bless!
To learn more about Our Lady's Message of Fatima: » fatima.org
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel for more videos!
Contact Us:
» WEBSITE: fatima.org
» PHONE: 1-800-263-8160
» EMAIL: info@thefatimacenter.com
» NEWSLETTER: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/
» FACEBOOK: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/Fatima-Center
» YOUTUBE: youtube.com/channel/UCe87sEM3AUxAyhl5RhCpkcA
» PODCAST: fatima.org/podcast/
» TWITTER: twitter.com/thefatimacenter
» INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/the_fatima_center
The Fatima Center’s mission is to ensure that the entire Message of Fatima is fully known, accurately understood, and deeply appreciated so that it may be followed by all.
The Fatima Center has been faithful to this mission since it was founded by the late Father Nicholas Gruner in 1978. The Message of Fatima is the ONLY solution to the crisis in the Church and the world.
Please help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today! » fatima.org/donate/
Disclaimer: We at The Fatima Center apologize for the production quality of our video presentations over the past 6 weeks. We are using internet based transmission which has its limitations which changes daily in performance due to the very large use of the internet because so many people are now stuck at home and are using it more. You will find video quality can diminish and audio quality can go from really good to a echo type sound(even cut out) and most people are recording from their homes and personal computers which isn't the best way to produce these shows.
Please bear with us as we all get through these very difficult times. The important messages that you are receiving from these shows is so important during this crisis and we appreciate your patience. God bless!
To learn more about Our Lady's Message of Fatima: » fatima.org
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel for more videos!
Contact Us:
» WEBSITE: fatima.org
» PHONE: 1-800-263-8160
» EMAIL: info@thefatimacenter.com
» NEWSLETTER: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/
» FACEBOOK: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/Fatima-Center
» YOUTUBE: youtube.com/channel/UCe87sEM3AUxAyhl5RhCpkcA
» PODCAST: fatima.org/podcast/
» TWITTER: twitter.com/thefatimacenter
» INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/the_fatima_center
The Fatima Center’s mission is to ensure that the entire Message of Fatima is fully known, accurately understood, and deeply appreciated so that it may be followed by all.
The Fatima Center has been faithful to this mission since it was founded by the late Father Nicholas Gruner in 1978. The Message of Fatima is the ONLY solution to the crisis in the Church and the world.