President Donald Trump’s Final Days in Office Uncertain as Dramatic Impeachment Process Plays Out

President Donald Trump's final days in the White House are filled with uncertainty as once again congressional lawmakers hold his fate in their collective hands. The president issued a brief statement through the White House Press Office Wednesday imploring Americans to cause no harm: "I urge that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind." Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to invoke the 25th Amendment may have bought the president more time. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pen wrote, "I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment. Work with us to lower the temperature and unite our country." EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.