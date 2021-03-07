The Power of Priesthood | Fr. Thomas Zaranski. Fr. Thomas Zaranski received the call of God, while he was carrying out his job as a public servant. He says that he finds the power of Christ's … More





Fr. Thomas Zaranski received the call of God, while he was carrying out his job as a public servant. He says that he finds the power of Christ's resurrection in his priesthood. Watch the inspiring vocation story of Fr. Thomas Zaranski on Vocare.



