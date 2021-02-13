BCP: What is God’s view on mRNA vaccination?

By authority of the apostolic and prophetic office, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate urgently warns against vaccination autogenocide.

“vaccination for all”

“It must be done!”

Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio

What should be the attitude of a responsible Christian towards mRNA vaccination?

Ten NOES against mRNA vaccine

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate, in the name and authority of the Triune God, the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, warns against this vaccination autogenocide. At the same time, this Patriarchate hereby obliges all Christians and people of good will both before God and in their conscience to offer unified and categorical resistance.

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.

At this time, Christians want to be clear about global and forced vaccination in terms of conscience.However, the archheretic Bergoglio occupying the papacy notoriously promotes genocidal, saying,Today, every Christian must know that Bergoglio, who worships the Pachamama demon, does not serve God but consciously opposes Him! If anyone obeys Bergoglio and is in inner unity with him, he cannot be saved. He will end up in the lake of fire together with this false prophet of sodomy, vaccination and chipping with the mark of the apocalyptic beast.The apostate Vatican is trumpeting all over the world that after Bergoglio's vaccination, other members of the Vatican State are now getting vaccinated, and so is the entire Vatican hospital with 3,000 employees. They absurdly claim that after two vaccines they have achieved 100 per cent immunity and 1,000 times stronger antibody levels. The Orthodox Patriarchs Bartholomew and Kirill join hands with Bergoglio in this vaccination propaganda. The Orthodox believers must therefore no longer obey these two apostates who promote a sin crying out to heaven and a crime against humanity.The new mRNA vaccine not only changes the human genome but is also a form of chipping and leads to both temporal and eternal genocide of humanity. In accordance with the Bible – Gal 1:8-9 – and the Bull, Catholics must not obey a heretic. Although he has excluded himself from the Church of Christ, the archheretic Bergoglio authoritatively forces the believers:1) to oppose God and His laws,2) to act suicidally against reason and conscience,3) to ignore the warnings of brave and unbribed experts in immunology, virology etc.Man is obliged to use reason in seeking the truth. Who can convey to us the knowledge of the truth in the field of virology? By no means can it be done by Bergoglio, an illiterate in medicine, who boycotts all solid scientists and their warnings. Neither can it be done by those medical experts who do know the truth but conceal it for reasons of benefits, career, bribery or fear, or even tell open and bare-faced lies. Not even corrupt mainstream media, bribed politicians or Bergoglian clergy can tell us the truth.Compulsory vaccination can nowadays be classified as the most serious crime against humanity! Every Christian must stand up to the vaccination genocidal system while there is time. Once the mechanism is triggered, there will be only two options left: one will either be a martyr for Satan or a martyr for Christ.Whoever receives the vaccine comes under the rule of a system backed by the NWO elites serving Satan. One thus breaks free from subordination to God and from His protection. What follows is hopeless physical and mental suffering caused by the vaccine, depopulating death, and the lake of fire after death. Those who will resist and reject the vaccine, despite threats of persecution, will remain under God's rule. God will either protect them or give them the privilege of martyrdom. After death, they will receive the crown of eternal glory.1) The vaccine has not passed the regular duration of testing.2) The mRNA vaccine changes the human genome.3) It is a tool of chipping, turning man into a biorobot.4) It is not essentially a vaccine.5) The so-called vaccine is an instrument of genocide or depopulation, as Gates admitted.6) The mRNA vaccine is enforced under criminal pressure.7) True experts are prevented from warning against the dangers of such vaccination.8) The Covid-19 vaccine is ineffective because the virus mutates and has never been isolated.9) The sick are prevented from receiving effective medication and the healthy are forced to receive criminal vaccination.10) The nanochip in the vaccine – the mark of the beast – means the loss of free will and hence the inability to repent. The Bible warns that the punishment is the lake of fire!Conclusion: Real experts, but also reason, conscience and God's Word, strongly warn against the dangerous mRNA vaccine!+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops4 February 2021