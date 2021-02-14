2021 Annual Appeal Testimonials | Seminarian Marco Cerritelli Marco Cerritelli, a Seminarian at the Archdiocese of Washington's St. John Paul II Seminary, describes how generous support of the … More





Marco Cerritelli, a Seminarian at the Archdiocese of Washington's St. John Paul II Seminary, describes how generous support of the Archdiocese of Washington's Annual Appeal allows he and his fellow seminarians to attend classes at Catholic University and receive intensive spiritual, human, and pastoral formation at the seminary - all so that they can best respond to Christ's call and become faithful and exemplary members His Priesthood for decades to come. We invite you join in the mission of the Annual Appeal as we seek Christ together. By strengthening the charitable works of our Archdiocese, you enable all those Seeking Christ to find His healing, His word, and His friendship. In the midst of a pandemic that has brought hardship on everyone, the Annual Appeal funds more than 70 ministries and programs within the Archdiocese of Washington, from faith formation and catechesis, to outreach and evangelization, to the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington.