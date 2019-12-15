Pro-Gay Priest "Came Out" in 2019 - Will Speak At THe La REC 2020

Also Joseph Sciambra,

Also Joseph Sciambra,

"Over the past few years - I have written to Bishop Barron several times about the LGBT activists who are allowed to speak at the LA REC. I never received a response; one time, I even drove down to Santa Barbara and personally delivered a letter to his office. No response. Whether or not he has any influence over who speaks at the REC does not matter - the point I tried to make is that his mere presence at this event gives a certain imprimatur to the whole mess; attendees have told me such - that they could not believe that anything heterodox would take place at the same event featuring Bishop Barron. Believe it. Therefore, he is very much complicit in this scandal. On a personal note - he doesn't even have enough decency to respond to a former abuse victim. "