World Over - 2020-06-22 - EXCLUSIVE! Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo
PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, in an exclusive interview talks about restoring unity to the nation in the aftermath of massive world wide protests and a global pandemic, plus the life issues in the next election, the destruction of historic monuments, DACA, the Vigano letter and much more. GEORGE WEIGEL, theologian & Senior Fellow at the Ethics & Public Policy Center joins us to talk about the continuing Vatican financial scandal and his new book, The Next Pope: The Office of Peter and a Church in Mission. GARY SINISE, actor and philanthropist talks about his memoir Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service about how he found his calling to honor & serve the men and women of the US military.