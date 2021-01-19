1 Gloria Polo's testimony-Eng./Sp.

God gives me the mission telling me: " You will repeat your testimony not only 1.000 times, but also you will repeat it thousand times thousand of times! And woe of those who don't change their ways despite having heard you, because they will be judged much more severely, just like you will when you come back here again, even their anointed or their priests, or any of them, because the worst … More

You will repeat your testimony not only 1.000 times, but also you will repeat it thousand times thousand of times! And woe of those who don't change their ways despite having heard you, because they will be judged much more severely, just like you will when you come back here again, even their anointed or their priests, or any of them, because the worst deafness is that of a man who refuses to hear."



Dr. Gloria Constanza Polo

