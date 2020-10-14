Carlo Acutis declared blessed by the Vatican | SW NEWS | 161

shalomworld Pope Francis says that the newly beatified Italian teenager, Carlo Acutis, shows young people that true happiness is, “found in putting God in the first place and serving Him in our … More

shalomworld Pope Francis says that the newly beatified Italian teenager, Carlo Acutis, shows young people that true happiness is, “found in putting God in the first place and serving Him in our brothers and sisters.” The Holy Father made his comments the day after the 15-year-old who died of leukemia in 2006 was declared blessed during a ceremony at the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Umbria. The beatification was presided over by Cardinal Agostino Vallini, the former Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome. Also present were Blessed Carlo’s father, Andrea, and his mother, Antonia. They listened as Cardinal Vallini praised the way their son, “used the internet in service of the Gospel, to reach as many people as possible.” Blessed Carlo Acutis was born in London in 1991. His was raised in a loving Catholic family. From an early age, he was noted for his piety and also for his prodigious computer skills. Italian President bestows honor upon Father Roberto Malgesini The President of Italy has conferred one of the country’s highest honors upon the late Father Roberto Malgesini. The 51-year-old priest was stabbed to death by a homeless man in the northern Italian city of Como last month. Bestowing the posthumous Gold Medal for Civil Merit, President Sergio Mattarella said that Father Malgesini displayed, “an exceptional Christian commitment at the service of the Church and civil society.” Italian missionary priest released after two years in captivity An Italian missionary priest, held captive by Islamist militants in the African country of Mali for over two years, has finally been released. 59 -year- old Father Pierluigi Maccalli was abducted by an armed group of jihadists from Niger in September 2018. Up until then he had been working with his religious order, the Society of African Missions, within the Malian Diocese of Niamey where he helped with evangelization; training farmers; and helping schools and medical clinics. Last Thursday the government of Mali announced via Twitter that Father Maccalli had finally been released along with three other hostages. Leading Catholic bishop accuses Nigerian president of “nepotism” A leading Nigerian bishop has denounced the country’s president as being guilty of nepotism. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the northwestern Diocese of Sokoto made his comments on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria gaining its independence from Britain. He recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015 promising to end corruption, poverty, division and terrorism in Nigeria. Five years later and the president’s primary ideology is now nepotism, says Bishop Kukah, alleging that 85% of key government positions have been handed out during that time to northern Muslims. Archbishop of San Francisco offers Holy Mass for city’s first responders The Archbishop of San Francisco has offered a special Blue Mass for the Californian city’s first responders. The Mass was held outdoors in the plaza of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption as part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend. In attendance were members of the fire brigade, law enforcement, paramedics, emergency first responders and their families. In his homily, Archbishop Cordileone said that just as God brings order from chaos in the universe, so first responders bring order from chaos in our communities. Church in India condemns arrest of 83-year-old Jesuit priest The Catholic Church of India has spoken up against the arrest of an elderly Jesuit priest accused of having links with Maoist insurgents. 83-year-old Father Stan Swamy was arrested on October the 8th in the city of Ranchi which is the capital of the eastern state of Jharkhand. He is who accused of provoking a riot in the village of Bhima Koregaon in the western state of Maharashtra in January 2018. Tenor Andrea Bocelli to release album inspired by faith, hope and charity The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is set to release a new album based upon the virtues of faith, hope and charity. Entitled “Believe”, the recording will be released next month. The 62-year-old blind performer says that faith, hope and charity are, “the three extraordinary keys to giving meaning and completeness to the lives of every one of us”.