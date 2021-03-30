Editorial Director of the Daily Caller Shares What Reporters Saw at the US Southern Border This past weekend, 18 Republican Senators wrapped up their journey to the US Southern border. On his twitter… More





This past weekend, 18 Republican Senators wrapped up their journey to the US Southern border. On his twitter account, Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared an encounter with a Biden Administration official, dramatizing a key complaint: a lack of transparency. Besides crowded conditions, the Senators say they observed illegal border crossings, and sometimes heard taunts across the river from the drug cartels. Editorial Director of the Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, shares what the reporters from the Daily Caller that were at the US-Mexico border, found over the weekend. Coglianese tells us what he thinks of the Republican Senators going to the border and whether any of this will have an effect on how the Biden administration is handling the situation at the border. On another note, the state of Georgia passed voting reforms this weekend, that they say this will restore voter confidence in our elections, but Democrats disagree. Coglianese discusses what he thinks of the new measure in Georgia and if any other states are considering voter reform that would be effective.