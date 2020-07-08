Blessed Pierre Vigne - July 8

Also known as Peter Vigne Pietro Vigne Memorial 8 July Profile One of five children born to Peter Vigne and Frances Gautier; his father was a textile merchant. Two of his sisters died in infancy. … More

ProfileOne of five children born to Peter Vigne and Frances Gautier; his father was a textile merchant. Two of his sisters died in infancy. Peter was better educated than most of his peers, and was active in his parish church as a boy. Late in his teens he received a sudden, active awareness of the reality of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. The Church became his entire life, and he entered the Sulpician Seminary in Viviers, France in 1690. Ordained on 18 September 1694 in Bourg Saint Andeaol, diocese of Viviers.Curate of the Saint-Agreve church for six years. Joined the Vincentian missionaries in Lyon, France in 1700. Preacher and missioner. He left the Vincentians in 1706, and with the approval of his superiors, lived on the road as a travelling priest for over 30 years. He preached, celebrated Mass, visited the sick, catechised children, administered sacraments, even carried a portable confessional on his back in order to bring the sacraments to even the most rural of the faithful. In 1712 he came to Boucieu-le-Roi, France which became his home base, and where he erected a 39 station Way of the Cross running across the countryside. On 30 November 1715 he founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament composed of local women dedicated to prayer. Pierre founded schools for children, and a training academy for teachers. Joined the Priests of the Blessed Sacrament on 25 January 1724 in Valence. Wrote several spiritual works.Born20 August 1670 in Privas, FranceDied8 July 1740 at Rencurel, France of natural causes after collapsing from exhaustion while preaching a missioninterred in the parish church in Boucieu-le-Roi, FranceVenerated7 July 2003 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)Beatified3 October 2004 by Pope John Paul II