DECLARATION of His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò about the documentary film Francesco

Rome, October 21st, 2020

Francesco

[3]

BREAKING: A new IBD/TIPP poll (which was among the few to call Trump's 2016 victory) today has Trump nearly within the margin of error.

Pope Francis meets Bishop Schneider



ROME, October 13, 2020 (The Remnant) —

Fratelli Tutti

The Remnant

New from RTV. . .

A statue of Columbus is torn down in Minneapolis

Fratelli Tutti

Tutti Frutti

everyone has a fundamental role to play in a single great creative project: to write a new page of history, a page full of hope, peace and reconciliation’

If only we could view our political opponents or neighbours in the same way that we view our children or our spouse, mother or father! How good would this be!’

New from RTV...

On this great Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary,