Archbishop Viganò makes his first on-camera appearance in two years, addressing the crisis in the Catholic Church and specifically the connection between Vatican II and the revolution of Pope Francis (transcript of entire talk appears below the video).
The Second Wave is here.
The Great Reset is on.
Pope Francis goes all in on Communist China and the U.N.'s Agenda 2030.
The one and only Catholic conference of 2020 brings together powerful voices from all over the world to answer the question: What now?
Michael Matt hosts the Catholic Identity Conference, which is not going to let COVID shut us down.
Join the Conference via LIVE VIDEO FEED.
This is the first official photo of + Carlo Maria Viganò in two years
DECLARATION of His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò about the documentary film Francesco
Rome, October 21st, 2020 – The Vatican News website[1] has reported the news that today at the Rome Film Festival a documentary film will be screened called Francesco made by director Evgeny Afineevsky.
This documentary – according to what has been reported by Catholic News Agency[2] and America Magazine[3] – makes public several pronouncements of Jorge Mario Bergoglio on the topic of homosexuality. Among the various statements, these two are particularly disconcerting:
TODAY'S CATHOLIC CURRENT radio broadcast featured Remnant Editor, Michael J. Matt.
The show’s host, Fr. Robert McTeigue, invited Mr. Matt to the show to talk about the state of the Church and the world, as well as the Catholic Identity Conference 2020 and how can people sign up to virtually attend.
BREAKING: A new IBD/TIPP poll (which was among the few to call Trump's 2016 victory) today has Trump nearly within the margin of error.
For God's sake and the sake of our children and the survival of our country, PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW.
From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt takes off the gloves against the COVID scaremongers and Never Trumpers.
The People's Republic of Canada: Are you ready for checkpoints, debt relief and isolation camps?
Big Tech covers for Biden, the biggest political sandal since Watergate.
Pope Francis meets Bishop Schneider
ROME, October 13, 2020 (The Remnant) — Although Pope Francis’ new encyclical Fratelli Tutti contains positive elements, overall it “lacks a clearly supernatural horizon” and the proclamation of the truth that Christ is the “indispensable source of true fraternity,” Bishop Athanasius Schneider has said.
In an exclusive interview with The Remnant (see full text below), the auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, criticizes the document for mischaracterizing St. Francis, advancing religious relativism, and construing spiritual and theological realities in a “naturalistic and rationalistic manner” that exacerbates the “decades-old crisis of the weakening of the supernatural perspective in the life of the Church.”
New from RTV. . .
A statue of Columbus is torn down in Minneapolis
In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father gives us a brief bio of Christopher Columbus--the brilliant Christian navigator that many historians agree lived the virtuous life of a saint.
For our grandfathers and their fathers before them, Columbus was a hero well deserving of a national holiday. Now he's condemned as a racist pig by the most ignorant generation in history. Why? Why do so many liberal pundits and their stooges in the mainstream media spit on the memory of Christopher Columbus? Because they hate Christianity, they hate Christians and they hate Christ Himself.
President Trump makes it official: October 12 is "Columbus Day"
Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis’s latest encyclical containing 43,000 words, has nothing to do with a well-known variety of Italian ice cream, although some loyal Catholics may be forgiven for crediting the traditional Tutti Frutti dessert with more depth, substance and meaning than the latest offering from the Holy Father. Fratelli Tutti, though, like the ice cream, is sweet, gooey and inoffensive to the modern mind. Who could argue, for example, with the sugary statement that ‘everyone has a fundamental role to play in a single great creative project: to write a new page of history, a page full of hope, peace and reconciliation’ or perhaps this one: ‘If only we could view our political opponents or neighbours in the same way that we view our children or our spouse, mother or father! How good would this be!’ Yeah!
New from RTV...On the eve of the most critical election in U.S. history, the Catholic Identity Conference 2020 will take place live and in person in Pittsburgh, PA, and it will feature 10 in-person addresses, one Skype address by Bishop Athanasius Schneider and a video conference by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (who will appear on camera for the first time in several years).
In person conferences will be delivered by Michael J. Matt, Dr. Steve Mosher, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Christopher Ferrara, Dr. John Rao, Fr. James Altman, Fr. Gregory Pendergraft, Bishop Anthony Spinosa, Diane Montagna, Patrick Archbold, the Original Parking Lot Priest (Fr. John Echert), Fr. Hugues Beaugrand; cameo appearance by Elizabeth Yore and a very special Skype message from mystery guest of international acclaim.
Among all of the life-altering developments of 2020, one may reasonably argue that the most monumental is the way in which the battle lines have formed, separating those whom Archbishop Viganò describes as the children of darkness from the children of light.
Despite all the chaos, most of us now have a clearer idea of where we stand. Though not everyone adheres to all of the values and beliefs associated with their side of the battle, the members of each side stand united in opposition of their respective enemies. Perhaps now more than ever before, the children of light and children of darkness understand that they are at war with each other.
On this great Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, I’d like to make an eleventh-hour appeal for our readers to join us in storming heaven with prayers, especially the rosary, during the runup to the most critical election in American history. I know—they say that every four years. The difference this time, however, is that it happens to be true.
The COVID-1984 pandemic has shown us the future. We know exactly what the globalists and their Modernist “Catholic” water carriers have in store for the world, and it is the same revolution against the Social Reign of Christ the King that we here at The Remnant have been warring against for the past fifty years.
In this darkest hour, let us beg Our Lady to intercede for us, so that perhaps God in His mercy will spare our nation by not punishing us in November with the leaders we deserve.
