Palm Sunday Mass presided over by Pope Francis | LIVE from St. Peter’s Basilica. Palm Sunday commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion. Let us welcome …More
Palm Sunday Mass presided over by Pope Francis | LIVE from St. Peter’s Basilica.
Palm Sunday commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion. Let us welcome Him into our hearts, filled with gratitude for the eternal sacrifice he offered for mankind. Watch Palm Sunday Mass presided over by Pope Francis, LIVE from St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican. Watch Daily Mass on Shalom World and receive the abundant grace of God. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.
