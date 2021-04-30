EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, April 29, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden gave his speech before Congress on Wednesday night, discussing “The American Rescue Plan,” human … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden gave his speech before Congress on Wednesday night, discussing “The American Rescue Plan,” human rights, education, paid leave, jobs, health care and more. The Republican reaction to President Biden's speech, where he laid out his plan for over $4 trillion in spending, centered as much on what he omitted from the speech as the policy proposals he addressed. Lawmakers say there was no mention of the crisis at the border or the Democratic party's increasing access to abortions. Senior editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to share his thoughts on President Biden's speech. Earlier this week, a Republican lawmaker released his own version of a plan for American families. Jon Schweppe, Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Principles Project, joins to talk more about why he feels so strongly for Senator Hawley's plan, what stands out the most to him and why he believes it is so beneficial. Finally this evening, the Center for Child Protection in Rome (CCP) will become the Institute of Anthropology. It will further develop studies on human dignity and care. Fr. Hans Zollner, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and President of the Center for Child Protection, joins to share the mission of the new institute and why the change. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, April 29, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden gave his speech before Congress on Wednesday night, discussing “The American Rescue Plan,” human rights, education, paid leave, jobs, health care and more. The Republican reaction to President Biden's speech, where he laid out his plan for over $4 trillion in spending, centered as much on what he omitted from the speech as the policy proposals he addressed. Lawmakers say there was no mention of the crisis at the border or the Democratic party's increasing access to abortions. Senior editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to share his thoughts on President Biden's speech. Earlier this week, a Republican lawmaker released his own version of a plan for American families. Jon Schweppe, Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Principles Project, joins to talk more about why he feels so strongly for Senator Hawley's plan, what stands out the most to him and why he believes it is so beneficial. Finally this evening, the Center for Child Protection in Rome (CCP) will become the Institute of Anthropology. It will further develop studies on human dignity and care. Fr. Hans Zollner, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and President of the Center for Child Protection, joins to share the mission of the new institute and why the change. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly