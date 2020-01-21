Clicks238
¿Bruised and Broken?
I note that a blurred and cropped photograph of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is being circulated on this website purportedly portraying the mental and physical abuse of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI by the male and female staff in “Monastero Mater Ecclesiae”. The photograph was taken during a meeting with Bishop Stefan Oster and author Peter Seewald (21 October 2019). For a more recent photograph …More
I note that a blurred and cropped photograph of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is being circulated on this website purportedly portraying the mental and physical abuse of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI by the male and female staff in “Monastero Mater Ecclesiae”. The photograph was taken during a meeting with Bishop Stefan Oster and author Peter Seewald (21 October 2019). For a more recent photograph of the frail pontiff, access photograph taken during an interview by Bavarian Radio (BR).