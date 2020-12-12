Rome Correspondent on the Vatican's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Nativity Scene Reveal Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share what the atmosphere is like from the Vatican's Annual Christ… More





Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share what the atmosphere is like from the Vatican's Annual Christmas tree lighting and Nativity scene reveal in St. Peter's Square. Flynn describes the Christmas tree and Nativity scene and shares how long they will be on display. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.