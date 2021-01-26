Storm Eloise brings terrible floods to South Africa. The storm "Eloise" hit the north coast of South Africa. The hurricane formed in mid-January over the Indian Ocean and has already caused flooding … More





The storm "Eloise" hit the north coast of South Africa. The hurricane formed in mid-January over the Indian Ocean and has already caused flooding in Madagascar.

In the South African province of Limpopo, floods began due to downpours, highways were closed, and fallen trees and power lines were reported. The hurricane also partially affected Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The storm front is now moving inland towards Botswana.



