Merrick Garland Has His Confirmation Hearing as President Biden's Choice for Attorney General

Five years after his Supreme Court nomination died in a political standoff, Merrick Garland had his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as President Joe Biden's choice for attorney general. The attorney general nominee vows to prioritize civil rights, combat extremist attacks and ensure the justice department remains politically independent. As attorney general, Garland would oversee politically sensitive cases, including the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and the origins of the probe into former President Donald Trump's dealings with Russia. Garland claims, "That is my vision for the Justice Department, to dispense the law fairly and impartially, without respect to persons and without respect to political parties." The 68 year old graduate of Harvard Law School has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 1997. In 2016, he was nominated to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia, but was snubbed by Republicans. Garland says if confirmed he will uphold the Constitution of the United States. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.