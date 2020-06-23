Blessed Lanfranco Beccari - June 23

Blessed Lanfranco Beccari Memorial 23 June Profile Born to the Italian nobility. Chosen bishop of Pavia, Italy by Pope Alexander III in 1159. Known as a pious and charitable shepherd of his people. … More

Blessed Lanfranco BeccariMemorial23 JuneProfileBorn to the Italian nobility. Chosen bishop of Pavia, Italy by Pope Alexander III in 1159. Known as a pious and charitable shepherd of his people. Had to fight civil authorities who wanted to seize Church property, and worked to recover property that had already been seized. When the civil authorities exiled him, he was restored to his diocese through the intervention of Pope Clement III. The endless wrangling and politics wore him down, and he eventually retired to spend his final years at the Vallombrosan monastery of the Holy Sepulchre near Pavia.Bornc.1124 at Gropello, Pavia, ItalyDied23 June 1198 at the Vallombrosan monastery of the Holy Sepulchre near Pavia, Italy of natural causes