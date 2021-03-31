 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Love EWTN
At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-03-31 - Fr. Jeffrey Kirby Pt. 1

Fr. Jeffery Kirby reveals how Catholics can emulate the “Our Father” prayer throughout their lives, and especially during Holy Week. Part 1 of 2, hosted by Jim and Joy Pinto.
