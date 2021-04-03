285. Jesus dispels darkness

Jesus came to dispel the darkness within us and offer us his Light. Jesus wants to free us. God reminds people who are listening:“Listen to my voice; then I will be your God and you shall be my people. Walk in all the ways that I command you, so that you may prosper.” Jeremiah, chapter 7, verse 23We will be happy to the extent that God is the Light of our life:“Now, says the Lord, return to me with your whole heart.” Joel, chapter 2, verse 12It’s the only solution and it’s so simple. Too simple, maybe!Let’s ask Jesus to take his place in us, guide us, teach us, remove darkness and fill us with his Light, joy and peace so that we become like him, the Father and the Holy Spirit.God created us. He creates us. He knows us and he wants us to be happy. He creates us with the freedom to choose him or even to refuse his presence. It is the summit of freedom.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas