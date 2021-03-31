President of the Judicial Crisis Network Discusses President Biden's Judicial Nominees President of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, joins to discuss the list of Judicial Nominees of … More





President of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, joins to discuss the list of Judicial Nominees of President Joe Biden. Severino says this list reflects the dark money groups that helped put President Biden in the White House. She tells us a little more about that. The president of the Judicial Crisis Network explains which of these judges is considered the front-runner should a spot on the Supreme Court open up. She shares whether there is anything pro-lifers or religious freedom supporters can do. On another note, Severino has been following the nomination of Vanita Gupta as Associate Attorney General, she tells us about Gupta and where that nomination process stands. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President of the Judicial Crisis Network Discusses President Biden's Judicial NomineesPresident of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, joins to discuss the list of Judicial Nominees of President Joe Biden. Severino says this list reflects the dark money groups that helped put President Biden in the White House. She tells us a little more about that. The president of the Judicial Crisis Network explains which of these judges is considered the front-runner should a spot on the Supreme Court open up. She shares whether there is anything pro-lifers or religious freedom supporters can do. On another note, Severino has been following the nomination of Vanita Gupta as Associate Attorney General, she tells us about Gupta and where that nomination process stands. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly