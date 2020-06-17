DIOCESAN PRIEST: Viganò & the Crisis of Vatican II

The "Parking Lot Priest" is out of the lot and back in his church. In today's sermon, Father addresses the anarchy of today and how it is similar to the riots and anarchy of the 1960. Citing the … More

The "Parking Lot Priest" is out of the lot and back in his church. In today's sermon, Father addresses the anarchy of today and how it is similar to the riots and anarchy of the 1960. Citing the recent letter of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano on the "parallel Church" established after Vatican II, Father argues that the crisis in the world today is a direct consequence of the Revolution in the Church that kicked off at the Second Vatican Council. The gloves are off, and Father--like Vigano--is done with making excuses for Modernism's 50-year-old protest of Catholic Tradition that has led to looted sanctuaries, vandalized altars, toppled statues and too many spiritual casualties to count. Please help us with Remnant TV: Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home