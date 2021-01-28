Pop-Up Catechesis: World Day of the Sick The World Day of the Sick reminds us that too many people feel like they are invisible, and it’s up to us as followers of Jesus to be aware of their needs … More





The World Day of the Sick reminds us that too many people feel like they are invisible, and it's up to us as followers of Jesus to be aware of their needs and to help them. Joe Paprocki explains in this episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. For more episodes, visit catechistsjourney.loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/ The World Day of the Sick is February 11.