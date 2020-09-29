Friend of Amy Coney Barrett tells us about her Catholic faith, time on the bench | EWTN News Nightly

University of Notre Dame Law Professor Carter Snead, director of Notre Dame’s Center for Ethics and Culture, has known Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a friend and colleague for more than … More

University of Notre Dame Law Professor Carter Snead, director of Notre Dame's Center for Ethics and Culture, has known Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a friend and colleague for more than 15 years. He tells us about Amy Coney Barrett as a jurist and a Notre Dame Law School graduate and professor. He also addresses concerns surrounding the impact of Barrett's Catholic faith on her interpretation of the law.