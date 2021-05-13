EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, May 12, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In the Oval Office, President Joe Biden met with the top four Congressional leaders to discuss his controversial “… More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In the Oval Office, President Joe Biden met with the top four Congressional leaders to discuss his controversial "Infrastructure Plan" that calls for massive spending along with tax increases on corporations. House Republicans have voted Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney out as Chair of the party's conference. Former Florida Republican Congressman and current Director of the American Center for the Political Leadership at Southeastern University, Dennis Ross, joins to share his thoughts on the ouster of Representative Cheney as chair of the GOP conference. Meanwhile, President of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA), Father Peter Vaccari, shares what the Catholic Church's position is in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is affirming the US commitment to religious freedom around the world. Director of the Middle East Action Team at the Religious Freedom Institute, Jeremy Barker, joins to discuss how the Biden administration is doing so far. Finally this evening, a recent story in the Wall Street Journal says Catholic schools are losing students at record rates and hundreds are closing. President and Founder of the Cardinal Newman Society, Patrick Reilly, shares his reaction and whether he was surprised or worried by the report.