"Are you Bogged Mate?" - the farmer's version of "R U OK?" | Landline

The stigma around talking about mental health is proving deadly in rural Australia... particularly with men. The male suicide rate in the bush is rising. For one rural woman the numbers were so shocking she did something about it, by asking a simple question – "Are you bogged mate?". Pip Courtney from the ABC Landline program has more.