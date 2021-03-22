SKULLDUGGERY: For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes

For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes
How can we save our democracy from partisan gerrymandering, the influence of big money in politics, voter suppression, and the spread of disinformation? Congressman John Sarbanes says it is through the pro-democracy reforms of the bill he authored: the For the People Act, which is H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the current Congress — and he says a majority of the American people, regardless of their party affiliation, agree with him. He sits down with Michael Isikoff, Dan Klaidman, and new Skullduggery host Victoria Bassetti, legal expert and former Senate Judiciary Committee staffer, to talk about the sweeping implications of these proposals, and whether there will be enough political will to overcome the Senate filibuster and GOP opposition.
GUEST:
Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes), U.S. Congressman (D, MD-3), author of H.R. 1
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti, Fellow, Brennan Center for Justice
RESOURCES:
H.R. 1, the For the People Act, Fact Sheet
H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021, full text
H.R. 4, the Voting Rights Enhancement Act of 2019, full text
"GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'" by Kendall Karson and Meg Cunningham, ABC News (Mar. 20, 2021)
