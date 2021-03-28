University of Notre Dame Initiative, Project Mom, ‘Showers’ Expecting Mothers in Need We spotlight Project Mom, an initiative of the University of Notre Dame to help expecting mothers in need. ------… More





We spotlight Project Mom, an initiative of the University of Notre Dame to help expecting mothers in need. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.