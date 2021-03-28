Clicks3
University of Notre Dame Initiative, Project Mom, ‘Showers’ Expecting Mothers in Need
We spotlight Project Mom, an initiative of the University of Notre Dame to help expecting mothers in need. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.
