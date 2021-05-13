Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay is the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for Toxicology Support Services, LLC. She holds a doctorate (PhD) in Bochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University … More



Dr. Lindsay has over 30 years of scientific experience with an emphasis on the study of inhalation toxicology involving pulmonary pathologies such as asthma, reactive airway disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asbestosis, mesothelioma and pulmonary fibrosis—that may be claimed following chemical, drug, or particulate exposure.

Dr. Lindsay also has experience in performing health risk assessments and evaluating the toxicological profile of a variety of consumer and industrial products, chemicals and pollutants.

Dr. Lindsay also has experience in analyzing and evaluating molecular markers of disease in the modern field of “Toxicogenomics”, particularly with respect to benzene and asbestos.

Additonally, Dr. Lindsay performs forensic toxicology investigations with respect to cases involving drugs their effects and alcohol cases ivolving issues of impairment of pyschomotor functions as they relate to driving or operating machinery. Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay is the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for Toxicology Support Services, LLC. She holds a doctorate (PhD) in Bochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center-Houston. Dr. Lindsay has extensive experience in analyzing the molecular profile of pharmacologic responses as they pertain to the dose/response relationship. Her expertise centers on evaluating the complex dynamics of toxicity, such as toxicant pharmacology, exposure route, host metabolism, and subsequent cellular effects as they relate to the contribution of specific substances to impairment, health risk, or human disease.Dr. Lindsay has over 30 years of scientific experience with an emphasis on the study of inhalation toxicology involving pulmonary pathologies such as asthma, reactive airway disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asbestosis, mesothelioma and pulmonary fibrosis—that may be claimed following chemical, drug, or particulate exposure.Dr. Lindsay also has experience in performing health risk assessments and evaluating the toxicological profile of a variety of consumer and industrial products, chemicals and pollutants.Dr. Lindsay also has experience in analyzing and evaluating molecular markers of disease in the modern field of “Toxicogenomics”, particularly with respect to benzene and asbestos.Additonally, Dr. Lindsay performs forensic toxicology investigations with respect to cases involving drugs their effects and alcohol cases ivolving issues of impairment of pyschomotor functions as they relate to driving or operating machinery. www.jennifermargulis.net/halt-covid-vaccine-research-scientist-urges-cdc/ +++ www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-vaccines-must-be-halted-immediately-renowned-toxicologist-tells-cdc