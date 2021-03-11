Home
Hurrah, We Are Still Alive!
Picture: © gloria.tv,
CC BY-ND
,
Hurrah, We Are Still Alive!
Picture: © gloria.tv,
CC BY-ND
,
Eva
21 minutes ago
“Love is something more stern and splendid than mere kindness.”-C.S. Lewis
