U.S. House Re-Elects Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and Bids Farewell to Fr. Patrick Conroy as Chaplain

In the first vote on Sunday, for the new session of Congress, House Members re-elected Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, by a count of 216 votes. Before handing over the Speaker's gavel, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who lost by only 7 votes, accused Nancy Pelosi of leading the least productive Congress in nearly 50 years. Even with voters having sent a clear message by electing dozens of new House Republicans in November, House Democrats are pushing ahead with their agenda. In the Senate on Friday, the first veto override of President Donald Trump's term occurred. By a vote of 81-13, Senators passed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, overriding President Trump's veto. On Sunday, Father Patrick Conroy helped close the 116th Session of Congress, with his final prayer as House Chaplain. Monday morning, the first woman Congressional Chaplain, Presbyterian Minister and retired Navy rear admiral, Margaret Grun Kibben, offered her first prayer on the House floor.