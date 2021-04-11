WINESKINS 4 11 21 Fr. Jack Lavelle talks about Life Issues; Martha Coulter talks about St. Teresa de Jesus de los Andes; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Christa Blasko, Part III, on Catholic Cemeteries; … More

Fr. Jack Lavelle talks about Life Issues; Martha Coulter talks about St. Teresa de Jesus de los Andes; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Christa Blasko, Part III, on Catholic Cemeteries; music from the CD Triumph of the Cross, Music for Easter by the choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC; and, Deacon Chad Johnson reflects on the readings for the Second Sunday of Easter, Divine Mercy Sunday.