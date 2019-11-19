Is Order of Malta Infiltrated by Masons?

The author Michael Hesemann gave a lecture on November 14th in a private setting near Cologne, Germany, on the topic "The Fight of Freemasonry against the Church".
During two hours he presented an overview of Freemasonry, its relations with the Alta Vendita in Italy, its cooperation with socialist and communist groups, and its struggle against throne and altar.
During the following discussion, the speaker and others mentioned private meetings with Benedict XVI and Cardinal Burke where the Cardinal said that Francis appointed him the Patron of the Order of Malta in order to investigate a possible Masonic infiltration and to take countermeasures.
Hesemann added that after Francis disavowed the Cardinal, the supremacy of Freemasonry among the Maltese was further consolidated under the leadership of Grand Chancellor Albrecht von Böselager.
