Heavy Snow Storm hit the New York City - Feb 2021 A violent storm hit the east coast of the United States on February 1, resulting in the closure of schools, vaccination centers and restricting … More





A violent storm hit the east coast of the United States on February 1, resulting in the closure of schools, vaccination centers and restricting movement of citizens. In New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in this regard, recommending residents to stay at home and limiting non-essential travel until Tuesday morning.

Forecasters predict that in New York and three other states, the height of the snow cover will be 45-60 centimeters, which could break historical records.



Winter Storms and Blizzards, playlist:



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



#NewYorkCity

#Snow

#Storm

#Snowstorm Heavy Snow Storm hit the New York City - Feb 2021A violent storm hit the east coast of the United States on February 1, resulting in the closure of schools, vaccination centers and restricting movement of citizens. In New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in this regard, recommending residents to stay at home and limiting non-essential travel until Tuesday morning.Forecasters predict that in New York and three other states, the height of the snow cover will be 45-60 centimeters, which could break historical records.Winter Storms and Blizzards, playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYkSmK9siZAMRdj4rY8QcWme Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.