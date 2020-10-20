Clicks1.2K

Catholic Sat - Rather unusual Blessing from Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Ecumenical part of this afternoon’s Interreligious Prayer for Peace in the spirit of the 1986 Assisi Meeting.

Tesa
Rather unusual Blessing from Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Ecumenical part of this afternoon’s Interreligious Prayer for Peace in the spirit of the 1986 Assisi Meeting. twitter.com/…us/13185…More
Rather unusual Blessing from Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Ecumenical part of this afternoon’s Interreligious Prayer for Peace in the spirit of the 1986 Assisi Meeting. twitter.com/…us/1318574418453549063/video/1
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

tr.news and 9 other users link to it
tr.news mentioned this post in Francis Assisi 3.0'ı Gerçekleştirdi: Klişe Sözler ve Yanlış İfadeler
vi.news mentioned this post in Francis thực hiện Assisi 3.0: Buzzwords và các tuyên bố sai
pl.news mentioned this post in Franciszek i Asyż 3.0: słowa bez znaczenia i fałszywe twierdzenia
pt.news mentioned this post in Francisco interpreta Assis 3.0: Slogans e declarações falsas
csk.news mentioned this post in František Hraje Assisi 3.0: Hlášky a Nesmyslná Prohlášení
ru.news mentioned this post in Папа Франциск и Ассизи 3.0: много воды и ложные заявления
hu.news mentioned this post in Ferenc pápa Assisi 3.0: Divatszavak és hamis kijelentések
ms.news mentioned this post in Francis Mengadakan Assisi 3.0: Kata-kata Trend dan Kenyataan Sesat
fr.news mentioned this post in François - Assise 3.0 : Du blabla et des mensonges
lt.news mentioned this post in Pranciškus atliko „Assisi 3.0: skambūs žodžiai ir melagingi teiginiai
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up