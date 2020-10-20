Clicks1.2K
Catholic Sat - Rather unusual Blessing from Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Ecumenical part of this afternoon’s Interreligious Prayer for Peace in the spirit of the 1986 Assisi Meeting.
Rather unusual Blessing from Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Ecumenical part of this afternoon’s Interreligious Prayer for Peace in the spirit of the 1986 Assisi Meeting. twitter.com/…us/13185…More
Rather unusual Blessing from Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Ecumenical part of this afternoon’s Interreligious Prayer for Peace in the spirit of the 1986 Assisi Meeting. twitter.com/…us/1318574418453549063/video/1
tr.news and 9 other users link to it