Avalon virus strain 'most likely' of US origins: NSW Chief Health Officer.

Sequence data concerning the Avalon virus strain has revealed the Northern Beaches cluster was “most likely” of US origins according to New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant.



“We know that that there was one person who arrived from overseas that was in hotel quarantine that had a close, not absolutely identical, but a similar strain,” Ms Chant said.



“So that's obviously a line of inquiry”.



Ms Chant said serological studies are being used to compare virus strains in a bid find patient zero.