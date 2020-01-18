Home
St Elizabeth of Hungary
RomanCandle
8 hours ago
Painter / Charles Allston Collins
Anna Dagmar
5 hours ago
RomanCandle
8 hours ago
Patroness of the poor, the ridiculed, and the homeless.
Anna Dagmar
5 hours ago
