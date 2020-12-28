An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded off the Chilean coast by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The epicenter lay at a depth of 10 km and approximately 163 km … More

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded off the Chilean coast by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The epicenter lay at a depth of 10 km and approximately 163 km from the Chilean port city of Valdivia. The country's authorities have ruled out the danger of a tsunami. There have been no reports of possible damage or casualties yet.