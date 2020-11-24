Betrayer of Benedict XVI Has Died. R.I.P.

Paolo Gabriele, 54, Benedict XVI's personal butler between 2007 and 2012, died on November 24 after a long illness.Vatican police arrested him in May 2012, after confidential Vatican documents were found in his Vatican apartment. He also leaked classified information to a journalist. The scandal became known as Vati-Leaks.Gabriele was convicted of theft and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Benedict later pardoned him. He is survived by his wife, and three children.