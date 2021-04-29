"Nazi Gestapo" Pastor Blows Up AGAIN (Video)

Police and public health officers inspected the Protestant church of Artur Pawlowski, 48, for the second time this month in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Pawlowski reacted again by throwing a tantrum, telling them that he would not cooperate with “the Gestapo.”
“You can call my lawyer, okay? My lawyer takes care of this. I’m not interested to listen to any word you have to say. I don't cooperate with the Gestapo, I do not talk to the Nazis,” he screamed,
“You came in your uniforms like thugs. That’s what you are: brownshirts of Adolf Hitler, Nazi, Gestapo, communists, fascists. I do not cooperate with Nazis. Talk to my lawyer.”
The officers showed Pawlowski a document justifying their Covid inspection. He replied that he was not interested in what they had to say, “Listen to me, you can make an appointment another day … Gestapo, another day. Not this day, not this day, not during the church. You understand, make an appointment.”
At this point, the health inspector and police quietly left the church. In December, Pawlowski was fined for failing to wear a mask and failing to have a permit for a November anti-mask demonstration. Pawlowski was born in Kożuchów (Freystadt), Lower Silesia, and is likely a former Catholic.
#newsPgwafafdzu
Clicks6
- Report
Social networks