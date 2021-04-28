India’s Covid Disaster: pandemic spreading through urban and rural areas. Warning: This report contains distressing images. With more than 200,000 people dead and 17 million people testing positive, … More





Warning: This report contains distressing images.



With more than 200,000 people dead and 17 million people testing positive, the country is currently in the grip of a devastating second wave of the disease. (Subscribe:



Most Indians live in rural areas - we bring reports from a village in the northern state of Uttarakhand about the crisis rural communities are facing and from West Bengal.



There's an election underway and rallies held by the ruling BJP have been blamed for spreading the virus.



