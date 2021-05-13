Skullduggery: The GOP's flight from facts (with Jon Meacham)

Presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former Newsweek editor Jon Meacham has a new podcast called “Fate of Fact,” in which he investigates how it is that American politics — particularly in the Republican Party, as Meacham says — became detached not only from our constitutional system of checks and balances but from reality itself. Meacham joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode, which contains a deep and important conversation about history, our tumultuous present moment and where the country might go from here.
GUEST:
Jon Meacham (@jmeacham), Pulitzer Prize-winning author; presidential historian
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES:
“The GOP is at a turning point. History is watching us.” by Liz Cheney (Washington Post, May 5)
“Jon Meacham to explore the spread of disinformation in ‘Fate of Fact’” by Jacquie Cadorette (Audacy, Apr. 26)
The “Fate of Fact” podcast, from Shining City Audio, C13 Originals, and Jon Meacham, on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod
Clicks7
- Report
Social networks