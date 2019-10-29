Clicks42
ICKSP Sermons for Salvation: The Good Samaritan
The Son of God, our Lord Jesus Christ. He is the good samaritan, who from the throne of His majesty saw the poverty of our nature and moved with compassion came down from Heaven in order to save us.
