The December 28 news about Cardinal Sarah’s successor was a joke, ReligionDigital.org which originally published it, told Katholisch.de.On the Feast of the Holy Innocents, there is a custom in Spanish speaking countries - comparable to the April Fool’s Day - to divulge fake news.The hoax claimed that Madrid Auxiliary Bishop Juan Antonio Martínez Camino would be the new Prefect for Divine Worship.